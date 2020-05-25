Lebanon man sentenced to six years for sex crimes.

Lebanon man sentenced to six years for sex crimes.

{{featured_button_text}}
Jeffrey Nelson Reed

Jeffrey Nelson Reed

A Lebanon man pleaded guilty to three counts of attempted first-degree sex abuse and was sentenced to more than six years in prison last week.

Jeffrey Nelson Reed, 44, entered his pleas on May 19 in Linn County Circuit Court.

The crimes occurred in September and the victim was a girl under the age of 14. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

Reed was initially charged with three counts of first-degree sex abuse in December. He pleaded guilty to the lesser charges as part of a negotiated settlement.  

Kyle Odegard

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News