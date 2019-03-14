Try 3 months for $3
Dustin Patterson-Olah

A Lebanon man was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in custody of the Oregon Department of Corrections on Monday after being convicted of two sex crimes in Linn County Circuit Court.

Dustin Dewayne Patterson-Olah, 37, pleaded no contest to first-degree sex abuse and attempted first-degree sodomy.

The crimes occurred between January 2015 and July 2018, and the victim was a girl under the age of 12 who knew Patterson-Olah, according to authorities.

Four other sex crime charges were dismissed as part of the negotiated settlement.

The Lebanon Police Department investigated the case.

