A Lebanon man was sentenced Wednesday in Linn County Circuit Court to nearly six years in the custody of the Oregon Department of Corrections for a bar melee that resulted in one victim being bludgeoned with a pool cue.
Michael David Shaffer, 29, had previously pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and fourth-degree assault as part of a negotiated settlement on Sept. 12.
The crimes occurred on Jan. 21 at Merlin’s in Lebanon.
Prosecutor Julia Baker said that Shaffer was at the bar when he went over to the pool table, picked up a cue and struck a man with the fat end of the cue five times.
The victim wasn’t seriously injured, but needed stitches and requested $135 in restitution to replace clothing ruined by blood from his head injury.
Both the prosecution and defense said that Shaffer was told by his girlfriend that the victim had committed a crime against her years ago.
“Unfortunately, Mr. Shaffer did not have the impulse control one hopes he would have had,” said defense attorney Erik Moeller.
Another man tried to stop the attack, but also was struck by Shaffer, resulting in the fourth-degree assault charge.
Shaffer, visibly trying to overcome his emotions and near tears, told Judge Daniel Murphy that he was sorry for his actions. “That’s never been me,” he added.
Murphy responded that he understood the anger that Shaffer felt.
But the judge added: “Anger did not justify the damage that was done."
A charge of unlawful use of a weapon was dismissed as part of plea negotiations.
Due to lack of an extensive criminal history, Shaffer also will be eligible for alternative incarceration programs and be able to earn time off his prison sentence through good behavior while incarcerated. Such options aren’t typical for such a serious assault, which usually results in a mandatory minimum prison sentence.