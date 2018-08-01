A Lebanon-area transient has pleaded guilty to first-degree arson and agreed to a sentence of more than three years in the custody of the Oregon Department of Corrections, according to court paperwork.
Joshua Lee Laub is scheduled to be sentenced on the plea deal on Sept. 11 in Linn County Circuit Court.
Laub allegedly confessed to starting a house fire at a vacant home in the 300 block of Russell Street at about on Feb. 8.
The Lebanon Fire Department extinguished the blaze.
The residence was under foreclosure, but the damage to the structure was estimated at more than $75,000.
