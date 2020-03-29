Lebanon man gets four years in prison for three arsons

A Lebanon man was sentenced to more than four years in the custody of the Oregon Department of Corrections after being convicted of three arsons and other crimes on Thursday in Linn County Circuit Court.

Jacob Brenner Reeder, 19, pleaded guilty to first-degree arson for a dumpster fire at American Legion Post 10, 1215 Pacific Blvd. S.E. in Albany, that occurred on Jan. 17.

In the same case, he also pleaded guilty to second-degree arson and second-degree burglary regarding a fire that damaged a company vehicle and a break-in at Divert, Inc., 950 Jackson St. SE. in Albany. Those crimes occurred the same night as the American Legion fire.

As part of a plea deal, another count of first-degree arson and charges of second-degree criminal mischief and second-degree theft were dismissed.

In a separate case, Reeder pleaded no contest to first-degree arson regarding a vacant duplex unit that was set on fire in the 1300 block of South Second Street Lebanon on Jan. 15.

In a third case, Reeder pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of a vehicle. The crime occurred on Jan. 15 in Lebanon.

Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net.

