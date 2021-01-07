Lebanon man faces federal charges for COVID-19 relief fraud

A Lebanon man was arrested by the FBI on Thursday and is facing federal charges after he and a co-defendant allegedly pocketed millions of dollars through a fraudulent scheme to obtain COVID-19 relief funding.

Andrew Aaron Lloyd, 50, of Lebanon, and Russell A. Schort, 38, of Myrtle Creek, have been charged with wire fraud, bank fraud and money laundering, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon.

Lloyd is scheduled to make his initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Eugene on Friday. Schort was arrested on Wednesday and appeared in federal court the same day.

The duo took advantage of economic assistance programs administered by the Small Business Administration, including economic injury disaster loans and the Paycheck Protection Program, as authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, the news release states.

The CARES Act, signed into law on March 27, was designed to provide emergency financial assistance to millions of Americans and small businesses suffering the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.