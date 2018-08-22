A Lebanon man has been accused of causing the deaths of two local women in a December vehicle crash between Jefferson and Albany.
Andrew Steven Lindquist, 33, was arraigned on an indictment and charged with two counts of criminally negligent homicide in Linn County Circuit Court on Wednesday afternoon.
The crash occurred at about 2:30 p.m. Dec. 18 on Kamph Drive.
Carol Sue Torstrom, 66, of Lebanon, was pronounced dead at the scene. Diane Ellen Roth, 74, of Albany, was taken to a hospital but later died.
Torstrom was driving her Jeep Wrangler when it was rear-ended by a full-size Dodge pickup driven by Lindquist.
The Jeep was stopped and turning left into a driveway, and the crash sent it into a ditch and onto its side, according to initial reports.
Lindquist was arrested on the charges by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 2, but posted 10 percent of his $25,000 bail that same day and was released from the Linn County Jail. Wednesday was the first scheduled court hearing in the case.
The next hearing in the case is scheduled for Sept. 17. Michael Lowry was appointed as Lindquist's defense counsel.