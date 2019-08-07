A Lebanon man was taken into custody Tuesday night after shooting a pistol into the ground three times during an argument, according to authorities.
Richard Lloyd Rees, 52, was charged in Linn County Circuit Court on Wednesday afternoon with felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing.
The incident was reported at about 9:50 p.m. in the 32200 block of Hardman Road. Lt. Michelle Duncan of the Linn County Sheriff's Office said public safety workers believed they were responding to an actual shooting but discovered otherwise when they arrived on scene.
According to court paperwork, Rees thought that the accuser, who was staying intermittently at his mother's property, had been stealing his late father's belongings.
"He specifically went after that victim," prosecutor Keith Stein said.
Rees told authorities that when the accuser arrived on the property Tuesday night, he grabbed his father's revolver and confronted the man. The accuser ran from his SUV and toward the house, and Rees tackled him, according to a probable cause affidavit.
During the ensuing melee, Rees shot the revolver into the ground away from the accuser to scare him away, he told investigators, the affidavit states.
Rees also was arraigned in a separate case on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, which stems from a May incident.
In discussion about bail, Rees said that he would make all of his court appearances.
Judge Michael Wynhausen set bail at $10,000 for both cases combined. He said that bail would normally be higher for such accusations based on public safety concerns, but noted Rees' track record of appearing for court.