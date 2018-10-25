A Lebanon man has been hospitalized after a drug lab explosion along River Drive on Wednesday night, according to a news release from the Linn Interagency Narcotics Enforcement team.
Nicholas Helms, 26, was initially transported to Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital with burns over 50 percent of his body, the news release states. He later was transferred to Oregon Health & Science University.
Evidence of an illegal butane hash oil lab was seized at the scene, as well as multiple pounds of marijuana, cash and firearms.
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office responded to the explosion, which occurred in the 37000 block of River Drive, outside Lebanon, at about 7:36 p.m. on Wednesday.
When deputies arrived they found evidence of the explosion and fire damage to a box trailer.
LINE investigators were called to the scene. Lebanon Fire Department and members of the Albany Fire Department Hazardous Materials Team also responded.
The Oregon State Police Explosives Unit was called, as well, for blasting caps found at the location.
Those with information about the explosion should call LINE at 541-791-0102.
BHO, also called butane honey oil, is a potent extract of marijuana.
Oregon law allows its legal sale by licensed dispensaries and for state-licensed processors to make the substance. But authorities are concerned about people who illegally make BHO at home due to the lack of regulation and the extreme volatility of the manufacturing process.
The extraction process has the potential for explosions if people are making the oil inside their residences or other enclosed spaces without proper ventilation.
In Albany in 2015, for example, police investigated after an apparent BHO lab explosion occurred in a garage and sent one man to a local hospital.
The charge of illegal manufacture of a marijuana extract is punishable by a maximum of 10 years in prison.
The LINE Taskforce was established as a result of Linn County being designated as a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area in 2016.
The team is comprised of investigators from all law enforcement agencies in the county, as well as the Eugene office of the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Oregon National Guard Counterdrug Task Force.