Elijah Baker

A Lebanon man was arrested on suspicion of several sex crimes by the Lebanon Police Department on Tuesday afternoon.

Elijah Nathaniel Baker, 18, was taken into custody on charges of four counts of first-degree sex abuse, first-degree sodomy and using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct.

His initial bail at the Linn County Jail was set at $300,000, according to the jail website.

Baker’s arrest is the result of an investigation regarding a report that he had inappropriate contact with a girl via electronic communications, according to a Lebanon Police Department news release.

The accuser in the case is under the age of 12 and is known to Baker. The alleged crimes occurred over the last several months at Baker’s residence, according to the news release.

The Lebanon Police Department has no prior contact with Baker, the news release states. Detectives are investigating to determine whether there are additional victims.

Those with information about the case should contact Detective Sgt. Taylor Jackson at 541-258-4357. 

