Lebanon man arrested for murder Wednesday

A Lebanon man was arrested on suspicion of murder, the Lebanon Police Department announced Thursday.

Ronald Andrew Mowdy, 27, was arrested on charges of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and first-degree burglary Wednesday.

Lebanon police responded to a report of a disturbance at a homeless encampment Wednesday shortly after 10:30 a.m. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a deceased white male, as well as Mowdy, who was arrested without incident. Police have yet to provide a specific cause of death.

Police said Mowdy has an extensive criminal history and had outstanding warrants for his arrest.

The police are not releasing the identity of the deceased until the next of kin has been notified.

Police said there is no current danger to the community and asked anyone with information to contact Det. James Glover at 541-258-4326, or Det. Sgt. Ryan Padua at 541-258-4325.

