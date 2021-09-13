Lebanon man arrested after hit-and-run crash on Sunday

Christopher Paul Hanson-Eilers, 30, was arrested at 9:57 a.m. Sunday after a traffic crash at the intersection of West Airport Road and South 12th Street, according to a press release from the Lebanon Police Department.
He was taken into custody for counts of third-degree assault, failure to perform the duties of a driver-misdemeanor, failure to perform the duties of a driver-felony, reckless driving, first-degree criminal mischief and misdemeanor driving while suspended.
The press release stated that Officer Chance Snyder witnessed Hanson-Eilers’ collision with another vehicle in the intersection after Hanson-Eilers was traveling at a high rate of speed on 12th Street and failed to stop at a stop sign. He and another male passenger in the car crashed into a female driver, who was traveling west on Airport Road.
Hanson-Eilers and the male passenger allegedly ran from the scene after the two vehicles came to a rest in a nearby yard. Oregon State Police, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office assisted in locating Hanson-Eilers after a short foot pursuit at the Willamette Speedway. The male passenger has still not been located as of press time.
The female driver was taken to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis with what appeared to be serious injuries, according to the press release. Both vehicles involved in the crash sustained damages, as well as the trailer and shed on the property which they landed.
Hanson-Eilers has been arrested for traffic crimes in the past. He is lodged at the Linn County Jail.
Anyone with information about this ongoing investigation should contact officer Chance Snyder at 541-258-4329 or csnyder@ci.lebanon.or.us.
Joanna Mann covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.