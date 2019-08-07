A Lebanon man was taken into custody on Tuesday night after shooting a pistol into the ground during an argument, according to a spokeswoman with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
Richard Lloyd Rees, 51, was arrested on suspicion of felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing, said Lt. Michelle Duncan.
The incident was reported at about 9:57 p.m. in the 32200 block of Hardman Road. Authorities believed they were responding to an actual shooting but discovered otherwise when they arrived on scene, Duncan said.
Rees is scheduled to be arraigned in a separate case on a charge of possession of methamphetamine on Wednesday afternoon in Linn County Circuit Court. That charge stems from May.