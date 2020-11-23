Lebanon man accused of sex crimes against two girls

A Lebanon man was accused on Monday afternoon of sexually abusing two girls.

Steven Sam Bass, 60, was charged with four counts of first-degree sex abuse during a hearing in Linn County Circuit Court.

The crimes allegedly occurred between autumn 2019 and this October, according to the charging document.

The accusers in the case are two girls, each younger than 14.

Two of the crimes reportedly occurred in a hotel room, while the other two occurred at Bass’ residence, the charging document states.

The Albany Police Department investigated the case, according to Oregon’s online court database.

Bass has no felony criminal history in Oregon, court records indicate.

Defense attorney Edward Talmadge was not able to be immediately contacted regarding the case on Monday afternoon.

Bass’ bail, set by Judge Brendan Kane, also wasn’t immediately available on Oregon’s court database.

First-degree sex abuse is a Measure 11 crime that carries a mandatory minimum sentence of more than six years in prison. Those convicted of Measure 11 crimes must serve every day and cannot earn time off their sentences.

