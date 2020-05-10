Lebanon man accused of sex abuse

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Lebanon man was charged with first-degree sex abuse in Linn County Circuit Court on Friday afternoon.

Bernard Makowski, 40, had his bail set at $50,000 by Judge David Delsman, according to Oregon’s online court database.

The next hearing in the case was scheduled for May 26.

Makowski is accused of unlawfully and knowingly subjecting a child who was mentally incapacitated or physically helpless to sexual contact. The Lebanon Police Department investigated the case.

First-degree sex abuse is a Measure 11 crime in Oregon that carries a mandatory minimum sentence of more than six years in prison.

Makowski has no criminal history in Oregon, according to state court records.

Kyle Odegard

