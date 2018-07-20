A Lebanon man accused of assault in connection to a June drunk-driving case failed to show up for a court hearing on Monday and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Matthew Scott McGinnis, 27, was charged with second-degree assault, third-degree assault, driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
McGinnis had paid a security deposit in the amount of $5,000 to be released from the Linn County Jail on June 18.
On Monday, Judge DeAnn Novotny ordered that bail posted to be forfeited.
McGinnis was arrested by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office the night of June 11 after he allegedly crashed a vehicle in the 39900 block of Stayton Scio Road, injuring a female passenger.
Second-degree assault carries a mandatory minimum sentence of nearly six years in prison.
