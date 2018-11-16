The Lebanon Public Library is hosting a Winter Wellness with Essential Oils class, for adults ages 18 and older, 6 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 11, at the library, located at 55 Academy Street.
Essential oil educator, Julia Bell, will teach the powerful benefits of essential oils for boosting your immune system in a natural way. Class participants will learn about 11 of the most common oils, their uses, and benefits. Participants will make an immune boosting roller ball to take home.
Program is free and all supplies are provided. Space and materials are limited and registration is required to attend. For further information and registration, call 541-258-4926 or visit http://www.lebanonpubliclibrary.com/events/.