 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lebanon library to hold grand opening for StoryWalk on Thursday
0 Comments
alert

Lebanon library to hold grand opening for StoryWalk on Thursday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Stock Pix Lebanon Public Library
David Patton

The Lebanon Public Library will hold the grand opening of its StoryWalk from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday.

The StoryWalk was created to enable families to have fun reading together while exploring the outdoors.

The book featured at the grand opening celebration will be “Senorita Mariposa” by Ben Gundersheimer.

The grand opening celebration will take place on the north lawn, by the children’s patio. Snacks courtesy of Franz Bakery will be provided to attendees, and there’s also a book giveaway for kids.

A ribbon-cutting is scheduled to take place at 4:30 p.m.

The StoryWalk was funded by the State Library of Oregon Ready to Read Grant program and a private donation.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Changing the Guard ceremony returns to Buckingham Palace

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News