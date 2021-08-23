Lebanon library to hold grand opening for StoryWalk on Thursday

The Lebanon Public Library will hold the grand opening of its StoryWalk from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday.

The StoryWalk was created to enable families to have fun reading together while exploring the outdoors.

The book featured at the grand opening celebration will be “Senorita Mariposa” by Ben Gundersheimer.

The grand opening celebration will take place on the north lawn, by the children’s patio. Snacks courtesy of Franz Bakery will be provided to attendees, and there’s also a book giveaway for kids.

A ribbon-cutting is scheduled to take place at 4:30 p.m.

The StoryWalk was funded by the State Library of Oregon Ready to Read Grant program and a private donation.

