Lebanon library seeks youth volunteers for the summer

Students ages 13 to 18 are invited to join the Lebanon Public Library’s 2022 Summer Youth Volunteer Program.

Duties for youth volunteers include assisting with setup for performers, helping children during interactive activity days, and assisting librarians during performances. Volunteers will also have the opportunity to hand out prizes and sign up participants for the summer reading incentives program.

From 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, youth volunteers can help shelve in the children’s area of the library. Youth will also be given the opportunity to help with storytimes and other events. To qualify, students must turn in a completed youth volunteer application form, and must attend an orientation session.

The library has also announced formation of its Teen Advisory Group. This is a new program that will allow teens more opportunities to volunteer throughout the year. To be eligible for the group, students must already be in high school or entering high school in the fall.

Youth Volunteer Applications are available at the library, 55 Academy St. Applications must be turned in by Friday, May 27.

Further information is available from Darcy Smith at 541-258-4926 or darcysmith@ci.lebanon.or.us.

