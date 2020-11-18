Lebanon launches program to help with utility payments

A new program is in place with the city of Lebanon to assist households who have fallen behind on their utility payments due to the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city is working with Central Willamette Credit Union to offer the assistance. Up to $1,000 per household is available from the city’s share of federal CARES Act funding. Eligible Lebanon residents can apply for assistance to help cover past-due water, electric and natural gas payments.

Interim City Manager Nancy Brewer said the city has been notifying residents who are behind on their city water bills of the new program. Brewer emphasized that these funds are for Lebanon residents only and that there must be a direct connection to the COVID-19 situation, such as the loss of a job or the closure of a business due to the economic downturn.

When the COVID-19 pandemic worsened in March, the city of Lebanon stopped locking off past-due accounts. City councilors were concerned about the public health impact of limiting access to clean water during an emergency.