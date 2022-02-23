Lebanon High Warriors cheer takes first-ever state title

Lebanon High School’s cheer squad, just crowned state champions, has come along way.

Members froze when they first took the field in September.

Head coach Jenny Pickles said the team’s debut in front of a high school football audience was the first ever performance for several of her athletes.

“They were like deer in headlights,” she said. “They cracked under pressure.”

A handful of months later, the all-underclassman team took the state championship — the first first-place classification win for Warriors cheer — and put to rest a five-year streak at 5A by South Albany High School on Feb. 12 in Oregon City.

Many on the team have cheered together in a club league through United Tumbling and Cheer, a gymnastics venue in Lebanon.

But “high school is a different level,” Pickles said.

While not an entirely new program, Lebanon cheer saw changes after cheer competitions were suspended in 2021 under the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Warriors lost their two seniors before the season started. After a year off from in-person classes and sporting events and proms at Lebanon High School, Pickles said she gets it.

“They just wanted to have a senior year,” she said.

The team was left with nine athletes headed into competition season, when cheerleading is sanctioned as a winter sport with the Oregon School Activities Association. OSAA requires a minimum of eight cheerleaders for 5A competition.

Fewer athletes means more pressure on teams to nail stunts and work in unison as judges award points and competitions on technical skills and overall team performances, Pickles said.

“No one can make a mistake,” Pickles said. “Everyone is seen.”

What she saw in the warmup room at the squad’s first competition was doubt. Shoulders were slumped, Pickles said. Expressions downcast.

But coaches encouraged the team to take ownership. And teammates got louder, more encouraging — mat talk a couple of the athletes credit in their state win.

“‘You’re going to put your shoulders up. You’re going to be proud of what you’re putting out there,’” Pickles said.

Hours of practice, routine rehearsals, choreography from Oregon Elite cheer consultants Suzi and Memo Stavas, four competitions all began to build muscles and improve precision and Pickles said confidence noticeably improved in the very young squad.

Dakota Whitacre is among those ninth-graders new to high school cheer. But she’s not new to cheerleading.

As the team flier, Dakota is very much the person on top. Pickles said the freshman’s strong, clean lines helped the team score well in stunt execution.

“When she flies, she’s beautiful in the air,” Pickles said. “It looks pretty — it looks good.”

Dakota said her relatively young team can only keep improving. The group already worked well together, she said, and just needed this season to find out how hard they needed to push themselves in competition to beat more experienced upper-classmen from larger programs.

“I think we just keep getting better,” she said. “And hopefully keep winning state.”

Three years ago, Dakota moved from Illinois where she was a gymnast.

“My mom pointed out cheer, and it looked like a lot more fun,” she said.

The stunting immediately drew her in — speed, height, intensity, “how much people do in a very short amount of time,” Dakota said.

Sophomore Ireland Miller is a base. She’s among the girls who hoist Dakota for the eye-catching overhead spins and kicks and splits.

Pickles said coaches pushed toughness in their practices. The base has to be particularly tough and Ireland, she said, is among the toughest.

That is, every athlete in every sport has days where something goes wrong.

“And she can just let it go. And she give you those two hours of practice, do it over and over, and she’s not going to complain,” Pickles said.

“I guess I’m strong,” Ireland said.

But hours into grueling competition or rehearsal, that strength comes from the voices of her team, she said. It may take a team to lift a flier, but only one cheerleader to lift another’s spirits.

Ireland called up a little mat talk, the kind of inter-squad cheering she said got the squad through finals.

“What we’re doing is hard, but you can do it!” she said. “You know you can do it!”

While their scores for how smoothly bases lifted fliers or how many stunts and how well the team performed them lagged behind No. 2 Ridgeview High School of Redmond, their overall score was significantly higher at 100.8 points. Ridgeview had 97.3 after incurring two points of penalties.

West Albany High School placed third with 95.2 points. South Albany, which won the classification every year from 2016 to 2020, was fourth at 92.5.

The team will start again next year with a championship behind them and tough competition from larger schools and older athletes ahead of them, Dakota said.

“A lot of people definitely don’t know how intense and how hard it is to cheer,” she said.

Alex Powers covers business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. Contact him at 541-812-6116 or alex.powers@lee.net.

