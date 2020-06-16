Lebanon High holds individualized commencement

Courtenay Miller, one of 11 valedictorians in the Class of 2020, crossed the stage and received her diploma on Tuesday afternoon at Lebanon High School.
Had this been a typical year, she would have had to make a speech. But in this highly atypical year, she simply celebrated with a few classmates and her family.
Miller said it would have felt weird to give a speech after not having seen most of her fellow graduates for more than three months. But she did have one message she wanted to share.
“I wish them all the best and I know we’re going to do great things,” said Miller, who received an academic scholarship to attend the University of Oregon, where she will major in biology.
Lebanon High began awarding diplomas on Tuesday and will continue the process on Wednesday and Thursday. Each graduate has been scheduled a specific time to attend the ceremony with a select group of family members.
Each graduate stops at separate stations as part of the ceremony. They begin by signing the Class of 2020 rock and taking pictures in front of the Bud Page Activity Center.
They then enter the auditorium, one group at a time, where they are introduced and go on the stage to receive their diploma. After leaving the building, they are invited to sign the Class of 2020 T-shirt and take more photos at the flagpole.
On Tuesday, groups who were leaving the ceremony lingered as graduates and their families chatted and reconnected. Along with the teachers and staff members who were in attendance, they cheered as each new graduate exited the building.
Salutatorian Austin Parrish said he enjoyed the experience.
“I was really glad that they did that. I think it was quite professional even though it was only one person at a time,” he said.
Parrish will begin serving a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in September. He will learn his destination in a couple weeks.
“I would like to go overseas, but in this time, with COVID, it’s not as likely,” he said.
Miller also thought the format made the best of an imperfect situation.
“It was quick, but it was nice, he said. "They have a nice setup and I like that there are different stations to make it more special than just in and out.”
The other valedictorians for the Class of 2020 are: Dina Altuhovs, Taylor Bilyeu, Jason Bowser, Kenneth "KC" Long, Rebecca Munk, Abigail Reynders, Victoria Shelton, Sukhvir Sranna, Eric Weber and Sarah Wienold.
LHS teacher Mardy Benedict, who also serves as the varsity girls basketball and softball coach, was among those cheering for the graduates as they exited after their individual ceremonies.
He didn’t have any official role to play, he just wanted the opportunity to congratulate the new graduates.
Every year he gives a small gift, a towel embroidered with the player’s name, to his graduating seniors as a memento. He has been holding on to this year’s towels for months, waiting for the right time to hand them out. This is the time.
“We never did get any closure. We didn’t get an awards banquet, we didn’t get anything,” Benedict said.
He was thankful that this event allowed him that opportunity.
“You still get that closure. You get to wear that cap and gown, get to meet classmates. It’s not perfect, but for what we’re dealing with, it’s pretty good,” Benedict said.
