The Lebanon Explosion Dance Team will be holding its High School Dance Clinic 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 29 in the LHS gym.
Dancers will perform a routine during the Lebanon Warrior varsity football game on Oct. 5.
Cost for clinic is $25 and each dancer will receive a t-shirt for the performance. Participants need to bring a sack lunch and water.
Return registration slips to Hollywood Dance Studio, 853 S. Main St., between 3 and 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. Registration can also be emailed to Megan Sharp, megan.sharp@lebanon.k12.or.us, no later than Sept. 21. Make checks payable to the LHS Dance Team.