Main Street closed for Halloween
Main Street from Carolina Street to Oak Street will be closed from 2 to 4 p.m. on Oct. 31. All side streets from Park to Main and Second to Main will also be closed for this two-hour period to promote the safety of the trick-or-treaters.
Both city parking lots located at Main and Grant and Main and Vine will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. as well. Grant Street between Main and Second will be closed from 1 to 5 p.m. Normal traffic flow will resume at 4 p.m.
Cash for candy at dental office
This Halloween, trick-or-treaters can bring their excess candy to Adam Kirkpatrick Family Dentistry and receive $1 per pound. Dr. Kirkpatrick has joined the movement to reduce gingivitis and tooth decay by giving away dollars, toothbrushes and local favors in exchange for cavity-provoking candy.
Candy will be collected Nov. 5-8 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Adam Kirkpatrick Family Dentistry, 270 S. Main Street. The candy will then be shipped to troops overseas, along with toothbrushes, to brighten their day. The office will also provide paper and writing utensils for those who would like to write a letter to the service members.