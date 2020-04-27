Lebanon graduation still on

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

On Thursday, Lebanon Community Schools Superintendent Bo Yates filled the board in on the new normal; distance education, teacher check-ins and meeting the needs of those most at risk amid the crisis caused by the spread of COVID-19. He also assured members that Lebanon was still hanging onto hope for at least one of the traditions of old — graduation.

Yates said that, for now, the June 9 ceremony is still moving forward with the hope that strict social distancing measures currently in place across the state will ease.

Gov. Kate Brown closed all schools through the end of the academic year and limited gatherings in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus that has sickened more than 2,000 people statewide, killing more than 90. According to the Oregon Health Authority, the measures have prevented approximately 70,000 coronavirus illnesses and ensured the state's medical system did not become overwhelmed.

"We don’t have all the answers, but I’m so lucky to have such a strong group of people to work with that we can usually come up with an answer and move forward," Yates said at Thursday's meeting, noting that teachers have moved forward with distance learning.