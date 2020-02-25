Lebanon firefighters save three dogs from fire

The Lebanon Fire District responded to a house fire on Tuesday afternoon and saved three dogs from its smoky interior, according to a news release.

The incident was reported in the 200 block of Dodge Street at about 3 p.m.

When the incident commander arrived, the occupant of the house told them that canines were inside the structure.

Personnel from the first fire truck to arrive at the scene entered the home and rescued the dogs, who were unharmed. Smoke was quickly filling the house, the news release stated.

The fire was brought under control after about an hour thanks to the efforts of 15 firefighters who responded. No injuries were reported.

