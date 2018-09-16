Subscribe for 17¢ / day

The Lebanon Fire District rescued two people from an second-story apartment during a fire in the early morning hours Sunday.

A press release on the fire said crews were called to 2015 S. Second St. at 2:19 a.m. Residents were hanging out upstairs windows when firefighters arrived, the release said, and a fire engine rescued two people from two different second-story windows. Another occupant had jumped from a second story window before that, the release said.

Two people were reportedly hospitalized with non-life- threatening injuries.

Albany Fire Department and Sweet Home Fire and Ambulance District also responded to the fire, which took two and a half hours to get under control. According to the release, no firefighters were injured during the response.

There was no immediate word as to the fire's cause.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
1
0