Lebanon Fire District personnel rescued a 71-year-old man Wednesday afternoon after he fell down a 40-foot embankment into the South Santiam River near the Mark's Slough Trail.
According to a Fire Department news release, a bystander noticed a dog pacing the embankment's edge, then found the man and another dog clinging to it.
When Lebanon firefighters arrived, they used ropes and mechanical advantage systems to lower rescuers to him, load him into a Stokes basket and bring everyone back up the embankment.
The man, who was not identified, was in stable condition but unable to stand or walk due to fatigue and hypothermia. He was taken to Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital for treatment of hypothermia. The animals were taken home.
The Lebanon Fire District cautions that rivers are extremely dangerous in winter, with low temperatures and increased debris levels. People planning to walk on trails or near rivers are advised to notify someone beforehand.