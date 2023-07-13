Lebanon firefighters responded to a recreational vehicle fire early Thursday morning, July 13, according to a news release.

Units responded to a report of a structure fire around 12:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Russel Street, according to the Lebanon Fire District, and found an unoccupied fifth wheel camp trailer "fully involved" in front of the residence.

Crews put out the RV fire in approximately 45 minutes, according to an agency news release. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Linn County Sheriff's Office.

