Lebanon firefighters challenged by house fire

Lebanon firefighters struggled to put out a fire that blazed through a house Thursday night.
An alleged kitchen fire at 37635 Rock Hill Drive was reported by a resident on Central Avenue at around 9:07 p.m. According to a news release from Lebanon Fire District, fire officials believe the fire had been burning for a significant amount of time when the resident called it in because of the heavy involvement throughout the two-story building.
Lebanon fire crews were on the scene in less than six minutes from the time of the call. When firefighters arrived, a resident was trying to extinguish the fire with buckets of water from an above ground swimming pool.
The man trying to put out the fire was evaluated by paramedics and determined to have suffered mild smoke inhalation. There was no need to transport him to the hospital.
According to the news release, the home and its contents were a complete loss and initially valued at $325,000. Twenty-one personnel on 11 fire apparatus responded. The Tangent Fire District provided one water tender and two personnel.
What made putting out the fire difficult was the structure’s location, according to the Fire Department. The building was located outside of the city’s hydrant system, so firefighters had to establish a rural water supply using water tenders and portable water tanks.
Water tenders from LFD and TFD created a water shuttle where they dumped water into portable tanks and drove around 1 mile to the nearest hydrant to fill up and return to the scene.
It was challenging for firefighters to enter the home because of a “heavy accumulation of personal belongings,” according to the news release. One report stated that as many as seven people were in the house at the time of the fire, but no victims were found.
The entire second floor of the building collapsed onto the first floor of the home, which made extinguishing the fire even more difficult for firefighters, the Fire Department reported. One fire engine remained at the site overnight and crews returned early Friday morning to meet with the property owner.
After evaluating the lack of stability of the structure, the Lebanon Fire Marshal determined it would be unsafe for fire investigators to enter the building. After consulting with the property owner, an excavator was brought to the site to tear down the house so firefighters could completely extinguish the fire.
Firefighters completely cleared the scene around 8 a.m. Friday morning, about 11 hours after the initial call, according to the Fire Department. No injuries to firefighters occurred.