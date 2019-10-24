Lebanon firefighters responded to a camp trailer fire in the area of Mill Street and Russell Drive at about 7:40 p.m. Wednesday, and the incident remains under investigation.
Initial dispatch reports indicated that there were multiple explosions in the blaze, according to a news release from the Lebanon Fire District. The cause of the fire remains undetermined.
There were no occupants in the trailer, the news release states.
You have free articles remaining.
The fire was contained to the front area and exterior of the trailer.
Lebanon Fire District responded with 15 firefighters, and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, the Lebanon Police Department and Pacific Power assisted at the scene.