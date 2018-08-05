Lebanon Fire District responded to a grass fire Saturday night.
Lebanon fire said in a press release it was called to a fire at 32625 Denny School Road at 7 p.m. When firefighters arrived, the release said, the fire was already a quarter acre in size and had burned a brush pile and two small out buildings. It quickly spread to a nearby grass field.
Fire departments from Albany, Brownsville, Halsey and Tangent all joined the response, the release said, and the fire was under control by about 8 p.m. Firefighters reportedly remained on the scene to control hot spots for another hour.
According to the release, one civilian received minor burns on her arms while attempting to put out the fire. She was transported to Lebanon Community Hospital for evaluation, the release said.
The cause of the fire was still under investigation as of early Sunday.
