Lebanon Fire District rescued two people from an second story apartment during a fire in the early morning hours Sunday.
A press release on the fire said crews were called to 2015 South Second Street at 2:19 a.m. Residents were hanging out upstairs windows when firefighters arrived, the release said, and a fire engine rescued two people from two different second story windows. Another occupant had jumped from a second story window before that, the release said.
Two people were reportedly hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.
Albany Fire Department and Sweet Home Fire and Ambulance District also responded to the fire, which took two and a half hours to get under control. According to the release, no firefighters were injured during the response.