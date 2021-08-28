Lebanon Fire District honors 50-year volunteer firefighter

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Joslin said his uncle was one of the four people who inspired him to become a firefighter himself.

“I've learned from Chester that paid service is good,” he said. “You get a job. But if it were not for the volunteer firefighters, the fire service would be a bust. Chester was there every time.”

LFD gave Wilkerson a Portland Spirit River Cruises gift card and a plaque as a thank-you for his five decade career. Wilkerson and his wife Cheryl were surrounded by family and friends as they accepted the gifts and thank-you’s.

Chief John Tacy described Wilkerson as the dictionary definition of dedication and sacrifice.

“Throughout the years, you've helped me out and some other young firefighters in here hoping to become full time members,” Tacy said. “You kept us in check and you kept us humble.”

The firefighters performed a bell ceremony for Wilkerson, the traditional way to honor a firefighter for their last shift. A firefighter’s life is closely associated with the ringing of a bell, as that sound starts a shift, signifies an alarm and ends a shift.

Over 30 firefighters formed two lines on either side of the bell as Wilkerson walked down the middle in silence. The bell was rang three times followed by a pause, three more times followed by a pause and three more times in tribute to his service to the district. The firefighters saluted Wilkerson as he walked back down the line and one last thank-you was announced over the intercom for all to hear.

Joanna Mann covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

