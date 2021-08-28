 Skip to main content
Lebanon Fire District honors 50-year volunteer firefighter
Lebanon Fire District honors 50-year volunteer firefighter

Friends, family and over 30 firefighters gathered Thursday evening at the Lebanon Fire District to thank and honor Captain Chester Wilkerson for his 50-year career as a volunteer firefighter.

Wilkerson began his service with the LFD in 1971, responding to every fire with the same fervor and dedication as paid professionals. His family told stories of how he gave up so much of his life to run out the door and help others whenever the alarm went off.

“Every time that thing would go off, dad would take off,” said his son Scott Wilkerson, who is now a volunteer firefighter himself. “I wouldn't have been in this if it wasn't for dad. I learned a lot from him.”

Wilkerson missed countless birthday parties, family meals and games over 50 years so he could serve his community. Besides his son, he passed that dedication to the fire district on to his nephew and grandson, who also volunteer with LFD.

Wilkerson’s nephew Mike Joslin recalled a time when he responded to a 33-car accident on Interstate 5 several years ago. Wilkerson came along to the site of the accident and treated an eight-year-old girl with a broken femur, keeping her calm throughout the entirety of the tumultuous event.

“Chester took care of that eight-year-old girl like he'd been a paramedic for years,” Joslin said. “That little girl was just the most mellow kid with a fractured femur I've ever seen. And it was all because of that man right there.”

Joslin said his uncle was one of the four people who inspired him to become a firefighter himself.

“I've learned from Chester that paid service is good,” he said. “You get a job. But if it were not for the volunteer firefighters, the fire service would be a bust. Chester was there every time.”

LFD gave Wilkerson a Portland Spirit River Cruises gift card and a plaque as a thank-you for his five decade career. Wilkerson and his wife Cheryl were surrounded by family and friends as they accepted the gifts and thank-you’s.

Chief John Tacy described Wilkerson as the dictionary definition of dedication and sacrifice.

“Throughout the years, you've helped me out and some other young firefighters in here hoping to become full time members,” Tacy said. “You kept us in check and you kept us humble.”

The firefighters performed a bell ceremony for Wilkerson, the traditional way to honor a firefighter for their last shift. A firefighter’s life is closely associated with the ringing of a bell, as that sound starts a shift, signifies an alarm and ends a shift.

Over 30 firefighters formed two lines on either side of the bell as Wilkerson walked down the middle in silence. The bell was rang three times followed by a pause, three more times followed by a pause and three more times in tribute to his service to the district. The firefighters saluted Wilkerson as he walked back down the line and one last thank-you was announced over the intercom for all to hear.

Joanna Mann covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_. 

