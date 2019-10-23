Lebanon resident Patricia Leary supports the Lebanon Fire District, but she does question the need for a brand-new central fire station.
Leary attended a public meeting Tuesday night at Lebanon’s Station 31. The session offered opportunities to question Lebanon Fire District Chief Gordon Sletmoe about the replacement bond proposal, which is on the Nov. 5 ballot. The district is seeking a 25-year, $16 million bond with the proceeds to be used to replace the existing main station and to purchase three new fire engines and two new wild land firefighting vehicles.
The district has cited the existing station’s age and need for extensive improvements as the primary reason for the replacement bond. Station 31 was built in 1975 and has been remodeled at least 10 times, Sletmoe said. Despite these improvements, the building is still deficient in its housing safety and vehicle exhaust mitigation.
The building also fails to meet state rules on earthquake readiness and is simply too small to meet the needs of the growing department, he added.
Leary asked Sletmoe if the district has considered other, less-expensive options for dealing with the issues at the current station. She noted that systems can be purchased to divert vehicle exhaust and that installing windows and fire sprinklers in the sleeping quarters was likely much less expensive than a brand-new construction. If larger meeting rooms are needed, Leary said, it would be possible to use spaces such as the Lebanon Public Library, and training could be conducted at other fire districts’ facilities, such as in Salem.
Leary said increasing property taxes is a real issue for her household and other seniors she knows.
“I’m a widow, I only have a one-bedroom house. My taxes are over $1,900 a year,” she said.
You have free articles remaining.
Sletmoe said the district has looked at other options.
“We were going to go ahead and retrofit a new exhaust system out there. It is not practical or cost-effective,” he said. “But that’s only one piece of the whole puzzle. We did look at: could we use this building? Could we renovate it and keep it going for another however many years? When we added all the pieces together, that includes fire sprinklers, that includes escape windows, that includes the exhaust system, that includes about $2 million worth of seismic retrofitting so that if there’s an earthquake it doesn’t collapse on top of us … we would still have a 45-year old station here and it costs literally within a few hundred dollars of a new station.”
Leary said she understands the expenses involved, but asked Sletmoe if he could provide her with detailed information about the costs of a renovation versus new construction. Sletmoe said he was happy to do that.
“This is really quite phenomenal for all of us,” Leary said. “You guys are worth it, don’t misunderstand, but we have to live, too.”
If approved by voters, the bond would result in an estimated property tax rate of 34 cents per $1,000 in assessed value. For a home valued at $225,000, the total cost would be $76.50 per year.
The current capital improvement bond, which would be paid off by the fire district before the new assessment begins, is set at 20 cents per $1,000 in assessed value.
The fire district held public meetings on the bond proposal Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning. Ballots have been sent out by the Linn County Clerk’s Office and the deadline to vote is 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5.