Lebanon Fire District has new ag, slash burning permits

The Lebanon Fire District announced a new permit process for both agricultural and slash burning operations as well as any special burns that might be requested. The permits are free and required by the district to conduct agricultural or slash burns, according to a press release from the district.
Fire Marshal Jason Bolen said the new permit process is a way for the district to know who is burning what, when they plan to burn it, and whether it will be done in a safe area and manner.
The district said permits are rarely denied, adding that the new process will improve communications between itself and those wanting to avoid frequent false fire alarms from burning. Under the new process, firefighters will have access to see which permits are active and where, and also have contact information for permit holders if needed.
“We will also notify our dispatch center of the information so that they can ask more detailed questions if they receive a hostile fire phone call from the public,” Bolen said. “Overall, it’s an improvement in the services we offer to our citizens.”
Open burning permit applications are available on the LFD website and must be submitted at least two business days prior to the desired permit start date. For more information about open burning visit www.lebanonfire.org.
Open burning resumed within the boundaries of the Lebanon Fire District on Tuesday. Residents can call the Linn County Coordinated Burn Message Information Line at 541-451-1904 to obtain burning permission and to hear the allowable burning hours. Burning outside of a permitted day and time may result in a fire district response and your burn pile being extinguished.
Open burning, also known as backyard or barrel burning, is limited to the safe burning of yard debris, including wood, needle or leaf materials from trees, and shrubs or plants from the property immediately surrounding a dwelling.
“The simple rule of thumb is that you’re only allowed to burn what grows out of the ground on your own property,” Bolen said. “Things like garbage, plastics, furniture, lumber, and household items can never be burned due to DEQ regulations.”
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality regulates open burning and is the enforcement agency for illegal burns. The DEQ can levy fines and penalties upwards of $10,000 based on the severity of the infraction. Bolen urges Lebanon residents to mind the regulations and follow burn advisories.
A link to the DEQ open burning website can be found on the Lebanon Fire District webpage, https://www.lebanonfire.org/lfd.