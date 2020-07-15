Lebanon FD seeking borrowed life vests

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If you borrowed a life vest from one of the kiosks in Lebanon, the Lebanon Fire District has a question: Can they have it back?

The district released a statement on Monday asking residents who had utilized the kiosks that offer free life vest rentals to abide by the agreement and return them.

“The weather is turning warmer, and more community members are borrowing life jackets,” says Division Chief Jason Bolen. “We’ve had over 80 waiver forms turned in this year, but unfortunately we are missing fourteen life jackets. Each kiosk only contains 14 life jackets, so that's clearly a large impact to the program.”

People visiting Lebanon's waterways and in need of a life vest can fill out a waiver and use the life vest for free. But those vests must be returned after use. If they are not, the fire district must pay out of pocket to replace them.

“While the grant from the Chamber and support from our community helped get this program started, it now must be maintained through the district’s operating budget,” says Bolen. “We need each life jacket to be returned to keep the program running and keep our community members safe.”