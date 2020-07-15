Lebanon FD seeking borrowed life vests

If you borrowed a life vest from one of the kiosks in Lebanon, the Lebanon Fire District has a question: Can they have it back?
The district released a statement on Monday asking residents who had utilized the kiosks that offer free life vest rentals to abide by the agreement and return them.
“The weather is turning warmer, and more community members are borrowing life jackets,” says Division Chief Jason Bolen. “We’ve had over 80 waiver forms turned in this year, but unfortunately we are missing fourteen life jackets. Each kiosk only contains 14 life jackets, so that's clearly a large impact to the program.”
People visiting Lebanon's waterways and in need of a life vest can fill out a waiver and use the life vest for free. But those vests must be returned after use. If they are not, the fire district must pay out of pocket to replace them.
“While the grant from the Chamber and support from our community helped get this program started, it now must be maintained through the district’s operating budget,” says Bolen. “We need each life jacket to be returned to keep the program running and keep our community members safe.”
Three life jacket kiosks are located throughout Lebanon. There are currently kiosks at each boat ramp at Waterloo park, and one at the boat ramp at Gill’s Landing.
“Our hope is that people will see the life jackets outside of the parks and encourage the borrowers to return them. Or they’ll remember ‘Hey, we borrowed life jackets last weekend and left them in the boat,’ and return them quickly.”
According to the district, the life vests are red, stamped with the LFD logo and range in size from infant to adult large.
Life jackets can be returned to any of the three kiosks, or dropped off at Station 31 at 1050 W. Oak St.
“There’s no punishment for turning in your life jacket late,” says Bolen. “We just need them back so we can continue to keep our citizens and our children safe on the river.”
