Beginning Monday, the expanded school speed zone in the vicinity of the intersection of North Fifth Street and Reeves Parkway in Lebanon will take effect.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

New signs and flashing beacons have been installed. When the beacons are flashing, the city of Lebanon Police Department will enforce the new speed zone.

For further information, please contact the Public Works Department at (541) 258.4918.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0