The Lebanon Elks Lodge has 250 back-to-school backpacks ready to give away for free at an event that begins Saturday at 11 a.m. at the lodge, 41 W. Maple St.
Elks Lodge members worked last weekend to stuff the backpacks full of basic school supplies (notebook paper, spiral notebooks, pencils and the like) for students from kindergarten through eighth grade. It's the second year that the Elks Lodge has organized the giveaway, said Gary Whitson, the lodge's secretary.
The event is scheduled to run until 3 p.m., or until the backpacks run out. Last year, Whitson said, the lodge gave away about 200 backpacks. Lodge members request that a parent or guardian accompany children to the event.
Whitson said free hot dogs and cookies will be available.