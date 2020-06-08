Lebanon double-murder case scheduled for trial in February

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Lebanon man accused of murdering two people has been scheduled for an 11-day jury trial to begin on Feb. 4, 2021, according to Oregon’s online court database.

Brenton Wade Richmond, 50, is charged with four counts of aggravated murder and one charge of burglary for the shooting deaths of Tammy Hopper and Erik Jacobs in Lebanon.

The trial was scheduled during a hearing on May 27.

On that date, Judge David Delsman also denied a motion by the defense to limit and exclude autopsy and crime scene digital photographs from evidence.

Hopper and Jacobs were dating and they were killed in Hopper’s Lebanon home in the 200 block of Shannon Place on or about Feb. 7, 2019.

Richmond, a former Lebanon Police Department officer, was Hopper’s ex-boyfriend. The two had dated on and off for about nine years. About two weeks prior, Richmond had threatened to kill Hopper and any man she was dating, according to court paperwork.

The bodies of Hopper and Jacobs were found on Feb. 9, 2019. On Feb. 10, 2019, Richmond was detained when he presented his passport to a customs officer as he was entering Mexico on foot.

The next hearing in the case, to look over pending motions, will be on Dec. 17.

Kyle Odegard

