LEBANON — Nick Brooks and Betty Schmidt were honored as the 2018 man and woman of the year at Lebanon's annual Distinguished Service Awards, held Tuesday at the Boulder Falls Inn Conference Center.
Drew Briese was named the Junior First Citizen and Dr. Bob Wimmer was honored as the Senior First Citizen.
Lebanon City Manager Gary Marks received recognition as the Business Leader of the Year.
The Frankie Gray "Answer The Call" Award was given to Jenn Pullium.
Appletree’s Restaurant was recognized as the Small Business of the Year and the Lebanon Fire Department was named the Large Business of the Year.
Jenny Sheldon-Nassar and Gamael Nassar were jointly honored as the Lebanon Chamber Volunteers of the Year. The Umpqua Bank Nonprofit of the Year award went to the Enliven Foundation which serves single mothers.
Brooks received his award from Tom Oliver, the 2017 Man of the Year. Oliver highlighted Brooks' commitment to Lebanon youth sports.
Upon moving to Lebanon 12 years ago, Brooks made an immediate impression.
"I don't think he was in town for more than a few days before he became involved in our youth athletic programs," Oliver said.
Brooks has served with JBO baseball, the Lebanon Athletics Booster Club board, the Lebanon School Foundation, and the Lebanon Community Schools board. He is also a member of the Optimist Club and a supporter of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Santiam.
Oliver also pointed out Brooks' success leading the Weyerhaeuser Santiam Sawmill.
Schmidt received the Woman of the Year award from Kristin Hyde, the 2017 honoree.
"This person leads the way for change, growth and innovation in our community," Hyde said before introducing Schmidt.
Hyde noted Schmidt's record of community service. As one recent example, this past year Schmidt helped organize the delivery of 250 filled backpacks to Lebanon students.
She is also a member of the New Business Generation Group and is a board member with Willamette Neighborhood Housing Services.
Schmidt has been heavily involved in the Lebanon Chamber of Commerce. She is a past chamber board president and has been a Chamber Ambassador for over 20 years.
Schmidt's many volunteer efforts include assisting with the Strawberry Festival and the Oregon Jamboree.
Rose DixonBerry, the 2017 Junior First Citizen, awarded this year's award to Briese.
"He does everything, without being asked," DixonBerry said of Briese.
She said Briese, the owner of Briese Custom Concrete, was instrumental in the creation of the Lebanon Skate Park, the building of the Optimist Gazebo at Academy Square, and in the construction of Boulder Falls.
"I can't think of anybody that I would want to give this award to tonight more than Drew Briese," DixonBerry said.
Marty Cahill, the CEO of Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, presented the Senior First Citizen award to Wimmer. Warren Beeson, the 2017 winner, was not able to attend.
Cahill listed a small portion of Wimmer's contributions to the community, where he first began practicing medicine in 1976.
"During his time at Samaritan he was the chief of medicine, quality improvement chair and clinical care director. He was appreciated by all of the other providers, staff and patients he cared for," Cahill said.
Wimmer first tried to retire in 2005, but came back to serve the Brownsville clinic in 2007 before officially retiring in 2009. Wimmer is currently a member of the Lebanon Community Choir and is on the board of directors at Willamette Manor and the Lebanon Hospital Foundation.