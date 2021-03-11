Lebanon council appoints Gamael Nassar to open seat

Gamael Nassar has been selected by the Lebanon City Council to fill out the remainder of the term vacated by Karin Stauder.
He was the unanimous choice of the city’s six councilors following public interviews with him and fellow candidate David McClain on Wednesday night.
Nassar will be sworn in during the council session on April 14 and will represent Ward II through the end of 2022. That seat is one of the positions which will be contested in the November 2022 general election.
Nassar — who operates an insurance agency with his wife, Jenny Sheldon-Nassar, and is well known locally by the nickname “Mr. G” — impressed the councilors with his qualifications and the thoroughness of his application.
During his interview, Nassar identified financial stability, homelessness and overall livability as the three primary issues facing the city. He said livability includes everything from housing costs and availability to mental health.
"All these things fit into each other. You can't work with one without having to consider everything," Nassar said.
Councilor Rebecca Grizzle spoke up first after the two half-hour interviews were completed.
“I really like both of them. I think either one of them could do a great job. I think, if you just take the written submissions, Mr. G’s was a lot beefier … there was a lot of things to learn about him in that application,” Grizzle said. “He was very articulate and he has been really dialed in to everything that we’re doing.”
Councilor Wayne Dykstra, who won election to the board in November, was impressed by Nassar’s record of local leadership. Nassar serves in leadership roles with the Lebanon Chamber of Commerce, the Lebanon Downtown Association, the Enliven Foundation and the Strawberry Festival Association.
“I think that the leadership that Mr. G has, I think he’s going to be a great asset, particularly in our homeless area,” Dykstra said.
Councilor Michelle Steinhebel said McClain’s record of service on the Lebanon Planning Commission made him an attractive candidate, but Nassar’s overall interview and application were superior.
“The fact that he delved into the 2040 plan, that’s very important to me, just because that is what we have decided will be the future for our community,” Steinhebel said.
Several councilors noted that Nassar was a fixture at local events and they appreciated his friendliness and desire to build relationships in the community. Councilor Jason Bolen noted Nassar's positive outlook on the city and the challenges it faces.
While the vote went to Nassar, there was a great deal of respect for McClain’s community service.
“Both candidates are amazing,” said Mayor Paul Aziz, who did not cast a vote. “I was really happy just in seeing both of them. With David … his work on the Planning Commission has been great. He’s dedicated to it. I love that experience, I think that’s really an important thing. I did the Planning Commission route, and I think it’s really helpful when stuff comes to council, that background.”
Late in the session, Grizzle noted that McClain may get another opportunity to apply for an open seat on the council. Grizzle, who also represents Ward II, said she may be moving out of that ward before her current term expires, which would require another temporary appointment by the city.
Wednesday’s session completed Stauder’s time on the City Council as her resignation took effect at the end of the day. She was elected in November 2018 but is unable to complete her term because she is moving to Central Oregon.