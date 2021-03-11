Lebanon council appoints Gamael Nassar to open seat

Gamael Nassar has been selected by the Lebanon City Council to fill out the remainder of the term vacated by Karin Stauder.

He was the unanimous choice of the city’s six councilors following public interviews with him and fellow candidate David McClain on Wednesday night.

Nassar will be sworn in during the council session on April 14 and will represent Ward II through the end of 2022. That seat is one of the positions which will be contested in the November 2022 general election.

Nassar — who operates an insurance agency with his wife, Jenny Sheldon-Nassar, and is well known locally by the nickname “Mr. G” — impressed the councilors with his qualifications and the thoroughness of his application.

During his interview, Nassar identified financial stability, homelessness and overall livability as the three primary issues facing the city. He said livability includes everything from housing costs and availability to mental health.

"All these things fit into each other. You can't work with one without having to consider everything," Nassar said.

Councilor Rebecca Grizzle spoke up first after the two half-hour interviews were completed.