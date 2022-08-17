 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lebanon Community Schools to hold job fair

  • 0
052816-adh-nws-Lebanon School District outside-dp.jpg (copy)

Lebanon Community Schools will hold a job fair on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Green Acres School. The district office is shown here.

 Mid-Valley Media (File 2016)

Lebanon Community Schools will hold an education support professional job fair from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, in the gym of Green Acres School, 700 S. 10th St.

Positions available include bus driver, Type 10 driver, food service assistants, instructional assistants, office manager, bilingual assistants, media assistant, personal care assistants, school assistants and mechanic.

Those interested can apply now at www.lebanon.k12.or.us, Human Resources.

Those age 18 or over who attend the job fair will be entered into a raffle for a touchscreen Chromebook, a barbecue, a Nintendo Switch, and Chromecast with Google TV.

For those hired through the event, a bonus of $100 will be added to their first paycheck. School district benefits include paid leave; medical, dental, vision and life insurance; a tax-sheltered annuity match plan; Public Employees Retirement System retirement plan; a wellness program; mentoring; and training.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson

It is with a very heavy heart we announce the unexpected passing of Dakota Johnson of Corvallis, Oregon. He left this earth too early, at the …

Watch Now: Related Video

Bionic hand gives Australian Paralympic swimmer new lease on life

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News