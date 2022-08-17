Lebanon Community Schools to hold job fair

Lebanon Community Schools will hold an education support professional job fair from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, in the gym of Green Acres School, 700 S. 10th St.

Positions available include bus driver, Type 10 driver, food service assistants, instructional assistants, office manager, bilingual assistants, media assistant, personal care assistants, school assistants and mechanic.

Those interested can apply now at www.lebanon.k12.or.us, Human Resources.

Those age 18 or over who attend the job fair will be entered into a raffle for a touchscreen Chromebook, a barbecue, a Nintendo Switch, and Chromecast with Google TV.

For those hired through the event, a bonus of $100 will be added to their first paycheck. School district benefits include paid leave; medical, dental, vision and life insurance; a tax-sheltered annuity match plan; Public Employees Retirement System retirement plan; a wellness program; mentoring; and training.