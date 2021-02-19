Lebanon club plans home improvement sale

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Santiam will hold a home improvement sale on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 27-28.
The non-profit organization received a generous donation from the Lowe’s distribution center which made the sale possible. Executive director Kris Latimer said there are four semi-tractor trailer loads of goods available for purchase.
“There is laminate and wood flooring, lots of ceramic tile, a lot of bathroom and kitchen fixtures, generators, hand tools, power tools,” Latimer said.
A full list of items can be found online at https://bgcgreatersantiam.org.
In addition to the wide range of home and garden goods, the sale will also include Christmas and holiday items including decorations and wrapping paper. The club is also selling event supplies such as vases.
“It’s a great opportunity for a wedding or bridal shower,” Latimer said.
All of the proceeds from the sale will be used to support the scholarship fund for the club’s COVID-related childcare programs. The sale will run from 9 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, in the gymnasium at the Lebanon club, 305 S. Fifth Street.
Cash and credit/debit cards will be accepted, but no checks. Latimer is hoping for a great turnout.
“I don’t want to have to do this sale twice,” she joked.
The club is also working to begin its spring and summer youth sports programs. Athletic director Devin Peckfelder said registration for JBO (Junior Baseball Organization) will begin on Friday.
Players can sign up by following the athletics link on the club’s website.
Players sign up for one of three leagues based on their grade level. The cost for Minors (grades 3-4) is $137.50. Juniors (grades 5-6) is $154, and Seniors (grades 7-8) is $165.
Players can take part in two free workouts at Lebanon High School. These will be held on Sunday, Feb. 21 and Sunday, Feb. 28, with both workouts starting at 3 p.m.
Player evaluations will be held March 6 at Lebanon High School. After those evaluations, players will be assigned to a team.
Peckfelder said game schedules are still being put together but should be completed in the next couple of weeks. He said the first coaches meeting has already been held but more coaches are needed.