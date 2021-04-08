Lebanon clergy couple is two-for-one deal

But since Wes had turned down the youth-worker gig at St. Bartholomew’s, the staff there had an idea: Why not create a full-time assistant clergy position, and have that person focus mainly on youth ministry? And why not offer the job to Carol Westerberg? Carol accepted and happily returned to Oregon.

A few months later, Wes Sedlacek met Carol Westerberg when they were both appointed to the design team for a youth conference to be held at St. Bartholomew’s. Since they had the same day off, they started getting together to play golf, telling each other it wasn’t going to be a relationship, that they were just hanging out as friends.

When Carol was ordained to the priesthood in November 1994, Wes attended the first Eucharist where she presided. Afterward, they went to Dairy Queen and talked for four hours straight. As time went on, they realized they were flirting with each other and that they wanted to date.

The following Easter, they dyed eggs together. Wes wrote “Will you marry me?” in wax pencil on an egg and left it in the purple dye. Carol found it and said, “Is this for real?” Wes replied, “I think so.” They were married at St. Bartholomew’s on April 20, 1996 — 25 years ago this month.