Lebanon City Manager Gary Marks submitted his resignation on Thursday following an executive session of the City Council.
His resignation was accepted in a unanimous vote of the council.
Marks was placed on paid administrative leave by the city following its meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 14.
Engineering Services Director Ron Whitlatch was appointed by the council to serve as the acting city manager.
There has been no official word yet from Marks, Mayor Paul Aziz or any member of the council as to why Marks was initially placed on administrative leave. Executive sessions are closed to the public.
Marks was hired by the city of Lebanon in 2014 after serving as city manager in Ketchum, Idaho, from 2008 to 2014.
