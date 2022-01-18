Lebanon City Hall so precarious, a wind gust might blow it down – consultant

Lebanon City Hall is not up to standards, a city-commissioned assessment found, and now city leaders are trying to figure out what to do.

Lebanon city officials discussed plans for a new city hall during a council work session Wednesday, Jan. 12. Lebanon has been exploring options to replace the current city hall, 925 S. Main St., since 2019, when Portland-based firm Mackenzie was contracted to assess the building.

“This is a failing building,” City Manager Nancy Brewer said during the council meeting.

The assessment says the building likely features hazardous materials (possibly asbestos flooring and ceiling tiles); it lacks fire sprinklers; its systems are aging; and it fails to meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements for access. The consultants recommended demolishing the building and relocating to Academy Square.

Mayor Paul Aziz pointed out that issues with the building have been known since at least 2012 when he took office. He said a structural assessment deeming the building unsafe was done in the early 2000s. The 2019 assessment was a more comprehensive evaluation that came to the same conclusion.

“The renovation costs would be so extensive that a brand new city hall building would be a much better use of the city funds,” said Cathy Bowman, a Mackenzie project architect. Bowman said among the issues, the building’s structure is such that sustained wind gusts could potentially tear it apart.

A change of city managers and then the pandemic stalled progress until this past fall, when Mackenzie was brought back in. Mackenzie has also evaluated the senior center, finding the facility worn and dated with numerous deficiencies. Bowman said the flow and functionality of the building aren’t performing to needs.

Three options were presented to the council. The first two position a new city hall building either close to Highway 34 or more inside the square, with the senior center being renovated and expanded. The third option combines the new city hall and a new senior center next to the highway.

All three options focus on a campus with pedestrian paths. Different parking configurations for each rely on existing and new lots. The proposed city hall building would be roughly 18,000 square feet, which is 2,000 square feet more than the current building. Academy Square is also home to the public library and a community garden.

Projected expenses were broken down by the three options, with high and low estimates presented.

At the high end, a combined facility could cost between $26.4 million and $27.6 million, or between $812.87 and $847.74 a square foot.

Tackled separately, a new city hall-only project would cost between $15.6 million and $16.3 million, or between $854.38 and $890.58 a square foot. Meanwhile, renovating the senior center would cost between $7.7 million and $8.1 million, or $385.32 and $409.92 a square foot.

The Linn County Justice Court operates out of Lebanon City Hall, which may be incorporated into the new building. The cost for that space within a new city hall was estimated at $1.9 million for 2,600 square feet.

The next steps for the city include identifying funding sources and selecting which option to pursue for further refinement. The council asked Brewer to look into funding the combined facility option, possibly with the assistance of urban renewal and tax bonds.

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net.

