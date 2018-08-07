LEBANON – Despite the temperature being in the low-90s, Lebanon’s annual National Night Out celebration drew hundreds of people to Ralston Park on Tuesday evening.
They were treated to a performance by classic rock band Fate 55, which was performing as part of the city’s Concerts in the Park summer series.
Lebanon Mayor Paul Aziz was happy with the turnout for this year’s event.
“I’m surprised with the turnout with the expectation of how hot it was going to be,” Aziz said. “The good news is it’s about 10 degrees cooler than they said it was going to be, so that helps.”
The celebration included multiple food and craft vendors, a bounce house, a dunk tank and chalk art.
This is the 14th year that the city has hosted a National Night Out event. For the past 12 years, Dala Johnson, a community policing officer with the Lebanon Police Department, has served as the primary organizer.
The goal of National Night Out is to build better relationships between law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve.
“It grows every year,” Johnson said.
She thanked two corporate partners for their generosity toward the event. For the fifth year in a row, Johnson said, Lowe’s donated bicycles which were given away during a drawing Tuesday night. This year. Lowe’s donated 15 bicycles for the giveaway.
“It’s a great partnership,” Johnson said.
And Dutch Bros. operated a tent at the event and was donating all proceeds to the Lebanon Downtown Association.
Lebanon resident Sherryl Coats and a small group of friends set up their lawn chairs along back edge of the park where they could see the whole show and stay cool in the shade. They have attended all of the Tuesday night Concerts in the Park this summer at Ralston Park.
“Every time, even if we don’t like the music,” Coats joked. “We enjoy the breeze and watching the people.”
Daniel Lockart brought his 4-year-old daughter, Noelle, to the event.
“Just like to have a good time with my daughter. She likes this kind of thing,” Lockart said. “We’ve been coming to the concerts in the park every week.”
In addition to the performance by Fate 55, they were treated to a special performance by Lebanon Police Officer David Dominy.
Throughout the summer, police departments from around the country have been participating in the Lip Sync Challenge, performing songs and putting the videos online. In July, the Sweet Home Police Department posted its video and challenged their colleagues in Lebanon to do the same.
Lebanon stepped up on Tuesday night, but there was no lip syncing involved. Instead, Dominy was joined by a group of flag-waving colleagues as he performed Lee Greenwood’s hit song “God Bless the USA” as others shot video of the performance.
Lebanon’s Concert in the Park Series will continue on Tuesday, Aug. 14, with a performance by The Randy Nicholson Band.
