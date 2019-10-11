To commemorate Lebanon’s Founders Day, the city of Lebanon and the Lebanon Museum Foundation will place a time capsule within the Northside Welcome Monument during a ceremony scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17.
The state of Oregon officially recognized Lebanon as an incorporated city on Oct. 17, 1878. At the time, Lebanon's population was 247.
Suggestions of items to include were gathered from citizens earlier this year and will be displayed for viewing in picture form at the event. The time capsule will be opened on the city’s 200th anniversary on Oct. 17, 2078.
Thursday's event will take place at Academy Square on Main Street.