LEBANON — Lebanon’s fledgling transportation system has a new name: Lebanon Inter-Neighborhood Express.
The expectation is that the system will be known by its acronym, LINX.
The city council on Wednesday night considered three options. The other names under consideration were City of Lebanon Transit System (COLTS) and Lebanon Inter-Community Fast Transit System (LIFTS).
After the finalists were announced, councilor Jason Bolen started the discussion by advocating for LINX.
“It’s got to be LINX, right?” Bolen said. “It makes sense; you’re linking neighborhoods.”
Councilor Rebecca Grizzle said LIFTS was confusing because it was too close to the word "lift," which is a part of the bus used to accommodate wheelchairs. Councilor Wayne Rieskamp agreed that LIFTS was not a good choice for this reason.
After a brief discussion, LINX emerged as the clear choice of the council and was approved unanimously.
The city started accepting naming ideas from the public in early November. The public submitted 152 proposals and City Manager Gary Marks, Councilor Bob Elliott, and Senior Services Director Kindra Oliver selected the finalists, with an emphasis on submissions that lent themselves to a catchy acronym.
Larry Weymouth submitted the winning name and will receive a brand-new Apple iPad and a one-year unlimited pass to the Lebanon bus system.
For years, Lebanon’s transit system was limited to its Dial-A-Bus system.
In May, the city began operating a traditional bus route, which operates between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays, except for holidays. The route includes stops at Cascade Ridge Apartments, the Lebanon Senior Center, the intersection of Park and Oak streets, Safeway, the Dollar Store and Walmart.
The cost of a trip is the same whether one chooses Dial-A-Bus or the new fixed-loop system: $2 each way for general admission, $1 each way for seniors and those with a disability.
“Our demand continues to increase with the implementation of the deviated fixed route. It’s a more efficient mode of service and it’s really helped take some of the demand off (the Dial-A-Bus). The other nice thing about that system is when people are doing their shopping, they know the bus is going to be here at (set times),” Oliver said. “We’re getting a lot of good feedback that they like the new system.”
Wednesday night was the final session with councilors Elliott and Floyd Fisher. Neither sought re-election to the council during the November elections. Fellow councilors and staff expressed their appreciation to Elliott and Fisher for their years of service.
Both Elliott and Fisher said they will continue to be heavily involved in the community through their work with various organizations.
Newly-elected councilors Karin Stauder and Michelle Steinhebel will fill those vacated seats at the council’s session in January.